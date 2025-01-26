Ottawa and Utah hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Utah Hockey Club (21-20-7, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (25-20-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -133, Utah Hockey Club +112; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Utah Hockey Club in a non-conference matchup.

Ottawa is 25-20-4 overall and 13-7-2 in home games. The Senators serve 9.0 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

Utah has gone 13-9-3 on the road and 21-20-7 overall. The Utah Hockey Club are seventh in the league with 193 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Barrett Hayton has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press