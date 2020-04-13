Ottawa transit rider group wants old schedule back

An Ottawa transit rider group is urging OC Transpo to go back to its pre-pandemic schedule because of the fear of crowded buses in the time of physical distancing.

Bus schedules were modified late last month due to very low ridership in the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing most routes to a Saturday schedule every day but Sunday.

But John Redins with Ottawa Transit Riders, which speaks out about issues and improvements with the service, said that's not working.

"There's been occasions that there have been more people in the bus, especially during the rush hours, forcing people to not even get on the bus," Redins said

"There was one [Sunday] in Nepean I saw that a medical professional refused to get on the bus because there were too many people. This person was trying to get to work."

Others have raised similar points.

Redins would like to see a return to the regular schedule to get more buses on the road and allow better physical distancing.

"They're going to say the cost is too high. What's the cost to human life?" he said. "You're putting operators and passengers at risk."

Three OC Transpo employees have tested positive: a bus driver, Confederation Line red vest worker and special constable.

City will monitor routes

No one from OC Transpo was available for an interview, but a spokesperson pointed to a March 29 memo to council and the transit commission.

In it, the city's transportation general manager John Manconi said the city will continue to monitor routes and add extra buses if needed.

Customers can contact OC Transpo if they see an issue, he said.

Less than a week before Manconi had said the service was trying to compensate for the loss in fare money while still allowing space for distancing.