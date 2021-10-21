Ottawa to replace wage, rent subsidy programs with targeted supports

Ottawa is introducing new benefits for businesses and sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the current wage and rent subsidy programs introduced last year to expire on Oct. 23.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Thursday that the government will introduce new support programs that will target sectors hit hardest by COVID-19, including the tourism industry.

"We are moving from the very broad-based support that was appropriate at the height of lockdowns, to more targeted measures that will provide help where it is needed while prudently managing government finances," Freeland said.

"Our supports need to be more narrow, more targeted and less expensive. We need to look forward to the day, not too far off, when we will be able to bring it to an end entirely."

The government will also replace the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) with a new program called the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which can come into effect in the event of local temporary lockdowns.

The cost of the new programs, which will run from Oct. 24 to May 7, will be $7.4 billion. The government spent $289 billion on income and business supports since the start of the pandemic.

Business groups had been calling on the federal government to extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) as well as the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), warning that allowing them to expire could lead to closures.

"The new retooled government support programs announced today will allow businesses who continue to be impacted by public health restrictions to survive until they can recover," the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's senior vice-president of policy Mark Agnew said in a statement.

"This is the fair thing to do for businesses that are playing their part to protect public health."

