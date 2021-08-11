Ottawa to announce single-sports betting details on Thursday

Canadians could find out when they can start legally wagering on single sports events on Thursday. (AP Photo/Larry MacDougal)

Ottawa is set to reveal details of its plan to enact single-sports betting in Canada on Thursday at an event in Niagara Falls, Ont., according to sources who spoke with Yahoo Finance Canada.

Attorney General David Lametti is expected to spell out when the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, legislation that ends Canada’s long-standing ban on placing bets on individual sporting events, will come into effect.

Bill C-218 received royal assent on June 29, but has sat idle in recent weeks without a date to “come into force” from the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

The legislation permitting provinces to regulate new forms of sports gambling has been hotly anticipated by provincial lottery corporations, online sportsbooks, and land-based casinos eager to tap into a lucrative market currently dominated by offshore online bookmakers.

A spokesperson for Lametti’s office declined to give details about the announcement, but confirmed the minister will be attending an event set for Thursday in Niagara Falls, a popular tourist destination for casino gamblers.

Paul Burns, head of the trade group for Canada’s casino and gaming industry, says the government could enact the C-218 legislation as early as tomorrow, or set a future date when it will come into force.

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), has criticized Ottawa for not setting a date to start legal betting on single sports events despite more than 40 days passing since Bill C-218 became law. The CGA estimates that more than $1 billion has flowed from Canadian bank accounts to illegal sportsbook operators since C-218 received royal assent.

The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act's potential to steer billions of dollars in bets away from offshore sportsbook operators was among the top selling points for lawmakers as the bill worked its way through Parliament.

More to follow.