Ottawa Tables New Offer As Federal Strike Continues

The federal government in Ottawa has tabled a new contract offer with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) as a strike by more than 150,000 federal workers continues.

Labour talks between the federal Treasury Board and the union representing the striking government workers continued over the weekend as government services ranging from passport renewals to income tax filings remain stalled.

The strike, which involves 120,000 federal public service workers and 35,000 employees at Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), remains contentious.

The union’s major demands focus on wage increases and enshrining the right to remote work arrangements in future collective agreements.

The federal government has been reluctant to agree to PSAC’s demands related to remote work over concerns that it will set a precedent for both Canada’s public and private sectors.

Striking government workers continue to protest and picket outside of federal buildings and job sites across Canada.

