Ottawa sets all-time October heat records this week

The high pressure that caused the beautiful end to September continues to please summer-lovers in eastern Ontario as we kick-off October.

Monthly temperature records were surpassed right across the province—from Dryden to Ottawa. The temperature at Ottawa Airport reached 30.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the first time the airport has seen a reading that high in October.

OCTOBER 2023: Ottawa heat records

The following is a summary of the monthly temperature records recently set in Ontario (in Celsius):

Ottawa Airport: 30.9; Previous record of 27.8 set in 1946.

Petawawa: 30.6; Previous record of 29.6 set in 2005.

Kenora Airport: 28.1; Previous record of 26.7 set in 1943.

Dryden: 28.5; Previous record of 28.4 set in 2023.

Ear Falls: 28.4; Previous record of 26.1 set in 1961.

Kapuskasing Airport: 29.8; Previous record of 28.6 set in 2023.

Sudbury Airport: 28.0; Previous record of 26.3 set in 2011.

Sault Ste. Marie Airport: 28.0; Previous record of 27.3 set in 2023.

Sioux Lookout Airport: 29.6; Previous record of 28.3 set in 2023.

Earlton: 29.3; Previous record of 28.5 set in 2011.

Ottawa saw a repeat performance on Wednesday, with a daytime high of 30.1°C reached in the afternoon. This was the second time in history, Tuesday being the first, that temperatures soared into the 30s in October.

Major cooldown on the horizon

Sun-lovers across Ottawa and surrounding cities will want to soak in as much of that summer-like heat while it's here because things are going to take quite a drastic turn heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

The assistance of a polar vortex will send temperatures plummeting over the next several days—potentially bottoming out at 5 to 10 degrees below-seasonal by the end of Thanksgiving weekend in eastern Ontario.

Canada Thanksgiving weather temperature forecast Ontario, Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara

"A piece of the polar vortex will bring track over southern Ontario and southern Quebec this weekend, bringing much colder temperatures," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a senior meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Summer’s grand finale will give way to temperatures more typical of early November with blustery conditions, periods of rain, lake effect showers, and waterspouts."

You can find full forecast details for the nation's capital in the video that precedes this article.