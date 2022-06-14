Ottawa set to announce an end to vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outbound flights

People wait at the arrivals section of Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022. CBC News has learned the federal government is set to announce an end to vaccine mandates for domestic travel and outgoing passengers on international flights. (Esteban Cuevas/CBC - image credit)

The federal government is set to announce an end to vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outbound international travel, CBC News has learned.

CBC News is not naming the sources, because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

The vaccine mandates for travel have been in effect since October 30, 2021.

The government has been under pressure from the opposition parties as well as industry organizations to relax some public health measures in response to delays and long lineups at airports.