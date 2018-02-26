Ottawa Senators trade defenceman defenceman Ian Cole to Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets were seeking a centre and landed veteran Paul Stastny ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

The Jets sent conditional first- and fourth-round picks plus prospect Erik Foley to the St. Louis Blues for 32-year-old Stastny, who reportedly waived a no-movement clause to go to a Stanley Cup contender. The Jets are second in the Western Conference, two points behind Nashville.

The son of former Quebec Nordiques star Peter Stastny has 12 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season. The 12-year NHL veteran has 216 goals and 633 points in 805 career games with Colorado and the Blues, including a 79-point season in 2009-10.

Foley, 20, a forward drafted 78th overall by Winnipeg in 2015, has 34 points in 32 games for Providence College.

The Predators responded by taking forward Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks for a similar price _ first- and fourth-round picks plus prospect Victor Ejdsell. Hartman, 23, has eight goals and 25 points in 57 games this season.

The Ottawa Senators got NHL trade deadline day started earlier in the day by sending defenceman Ian Cole to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET to make deals.

The Senators received right-wing prospect Nick Moutrey and a 2020 third-round draft pick for Cole, who was acquired Friday as part of a deal that sent centre Derick Brassard to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The six-foot-one 220-pound Cole did not play a game for Ottawa. The 2007 first-round draft pick of St. Louis had been with the Penguins since 2014-15 and had three goals and 10 assists in 47 games this season.

Moutrey, a Toronto native drafted by Columbus in the fourth round in 2013, has three goals and three assists in 22 games for AHL Cleveland.

The Senators also lost defenceman Johnny Oduya on waivers to Philadelphia, while the Flyers saw defenceman Mark Alt claimed by Colorado. Big right-winger Chris Stewart was claimed by the Calgary Flames from the Minnesota Wild.

The 30-year-old Stewart, who joins his sixth NHL team, has nine goals in 47 games this season.

The Blue Jackets had acquired 33-year-old impending free agent Mark Letestu from Edmonton — via another deal with Nashville — on Sunday. The Oilers had dealt Letestu to the Predators for speedy winger Pontus Aberg, then saw him shipped to Columbus for a fourth rounder.

The Vancouver Canucks obtained forward Brendan Leipsic from the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Philip Holm. Leipsic, 23, had two goals and 11 assists in 44 games with the expansion Golden Knights.

The Winnipeg native was originally taken in the third round, No. 89 overall, by Nashville in the 2012 NHL draft.

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press