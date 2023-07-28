Ottawa Senators sign winger Vladimir Tarasenko to one-year, US$5M contract

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract worth US$5 million on Thursday.

Tarasenko, 31, is a six-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL.

"Vladimir's a natural goal scorer," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement. "He's a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who's made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates.

"An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we're thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup."

The contract includes a full no-trade clause.

Last season, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games split between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. He added three goals and one assist with the Rangers in the playoffs.

Tarasenko had played the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, winning a Stanley Cup in 2019, before he was traded to New York near last season's trade deadline.

The Blues selected Tarasenko 16th overall in the 2010 draft with a pick they acquired from the Senators for defenceman David Rundblad.

In 675 career games, he has totalled 270 goals and 304 assists.

Tarasenko is Ottawa's second major signing of the off-season after Dorion added goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on a five-year, $20-million contract when free agency opened on July 1.

The Senators also traded winger Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9, making room for a player like Tarasenko in Ottawa's top six forwards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press