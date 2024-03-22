Ottawa Senators sign forward Stephen Halliday to entry-level contract

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed forward Stephen Halliday to a two-year, entry-level contract Friday.

The deal will start in the 2024-25 season. Halliday also signed an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of this season and will report to the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

The 21-year-old from Ajax, Ont., recently completed his second season at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes in points (36) and assists (26) in 38 games.

He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA men's hockey.

Halliday was selected by the Senators in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

"Stephen showcases a good combination of size and skill which is going to be invaluable to him as he progresses in pro hockey," Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. "As a playmaker who enjoyed success at the collegiate level, we’re pleased with both his progress and that he’s made the decision to start his professional career with the Ottawa Senators’ organization."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press