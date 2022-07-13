Ottawa Senators sign Claude Giroux to three-year, US$19.5 contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ottawa Senators
    Ottawa Senators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Claude Giroux
    Claude Giroux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Tkachuk
    Brady Tkachuk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

OTTAWA — Claude Giroux is heading north.

The Ottawa Senators signed the forward to a deal worth US$19.5 million over three years as NHL free agency opened Wednesday.

The move is another big one in the nation's capital as the team pivots out of its rebuild with a young core led by captain Brady Tkachuk, star defenceman Thomas Chabot and star winger Tim Stutzle.

"We’re thrilled to add a player of Claude’s calibre to our lineup," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. "He’s an elite offensive talent with exceptional faceoff prowess and a player who maintains a strong work ethic.

"His leadership skills are arguably among his best assets. We’ve set out to bolster our roster this off-season and this addition is another important component in helping us achieve that. We’re very happy to welcome Claude and his family home to Ottawa."

Giroux had spent his entire NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers before being acquired by the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers at the trade deadline in March.

Later in the day, the Senators traded forward Connor Brown to the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old Brown had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 64 games last season.

Giroux, an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, had 65 points (21-44) in 75 regular-season games in 2021-22 before adding eight points (3-5) in 10 playoff contests.

The 34-year-old grew up in Hearst, Ont., but moved to the nation's capital with his family as a teen and starred for the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on the other side of the Ottawa River for three seasons.

Giroux, who will carry a $6.5-million cap hit with the Senators, has registered 294 goals and 923 points in 1,018 games over his 15 seasons to go along with 81 points (28-53) in 95 playoff contests.

Internationally, he has helped Canada win gold at the 2008 world junior championship, the 2015 world championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

It has been a big week for Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. He also acquired sniper Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks at the draft, shed goaltender's Matt Murray's contract in a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and then swung a trade with the Minnesota Wild for netminder Cam Talbot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers add goaltender Jack Campbell, bring back forward Evander Kane

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows he left money on the table when he re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers. He's willing to take the hit if it means chasing hockey's ultimate prize. "I want to win and in order to win, you need to have more than one or two players," Kane said after agreeing to a new deal with the Oilers on Wednesday. "I think this gives our group the best opportunity to put more pieces in place to give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful, ultimately." The 30-year-old Vancouv

  • Giroux joins the Senators, Campbell heads to the Oilers as NHL free agency opens

    The Ottawa Senators brought a local product home. The Edmonton Oilers finally solidified a troublesome position. And the emergency switch was finally pulled on the league's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. The Senators got things started shortly after the bell rang at 12 p.m. ET by signing veteran forward Claude Giroux to a three-year, US$19.5-million contract — yet another move that signals the f

  • Senators acquire goaltender Cam Talbot from Minnesota

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired Cam Talbot from Minnesota for Filip Gustavsson in a swap of NHL goaltenders. Talbot had a record of 32-12-4 with the Wild last season, with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage while being named an NHL all-star for the first time. The trade comes a day after the Senators dealt veteran goalie Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Talbot, a 35-year-old native of Caledonia, Ont., has a record of 201-142-34 over nine seasons with the Ne

  • Jan. 6 committee member previews what's to come in next hearing

    Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the House's Jan. 6 committee who will be co-leading its next scheduled hearing, spoke to "GMA 3" Wednesday to give a preview of what's to come. The Virginia Democrat and Navy veteran, who will be co-leading the July 21 hearing with Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., said that Americans can expect the most detailed timeline of the Capitol riot.

  • Gavin Newsom signs new gun-control law allowing lawsuits against firearm manufacturers

    “Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products – guns should be no different,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in signing AB 1594.

  • Habs sign top pick Slafkovsky to entry-level deal, add depth in free agency

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens locked up first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and beefed up their depth with one-year contracts as NHL free agency opened Wednesday. The Canadiens announced a three-year, entry-level contract with Slafkovsky, who they selected with the top pick at last week's 2022 NHL draft at Montreal's Bell Centre. The 18-year-old Slovak played in 38 games for TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season, scoring five goals and adding five assists. He helped Slovakia win the

  • 2022 British Open: Betting tips, odds, picks

    The British Open tees off this week. Use these betting tips and advice to get yourself lined up to win big.

  • Adam Silver ‘hopeful’ NBA will change age the limit back to 18

    "That would be the right thing to do."

  • Gaudreau, Kadri among NHL's top free agents

    Buying season is almost upon NHL general managers. Free agency opens Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET with plenty of intriguing situations and scenarios. There are stars poised to potentially leave the only team they've ever played for. And after a busy stretch at last week's draft — and again Monday night — there's a big squeeze on hockey's most-important position. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines to watch when the bell rings to open free-agent festivities: STARS ON THE MOVE? A

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.