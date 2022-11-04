Ottawa Senators officially for sale

The Ottawa Senators have officially announced the team is going up for sale. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)
The Ottawa Senators have officially announced the team is going up for sale, saying any new ownership would not be allowed to move the team from the city.

A news release from the team Friday said "a process has been initiated for the sale of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club."

"This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team," said team chairman Sheldon Plener in the statement.

"A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa."

The NHL team wouldn't comment earlier this week when Los Angeles-based Sportico reported the team hired a sport banking firm that helps in team sales. Canadian superstar Ryan Reynolds seems to have expressed interest in buying the team.

The sale comes after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, who left the team to his two daughters, Anna and Olivia.

The team has a preliminary agreement to work toward a new downtown arena at LeBreton Flats, with the next update expected in January.

That arena process is seen as a key part of the sale, with its current home in the western suburb of Kanata approaching 30 years of use.

