Senators' Colin White has late headbutt goal against Lightning disallowed

While he may have been bending the rules a bit, Ottawa Senators forward Colin White showed some real creativity against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. (NHL.tv)

Although his third period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning was disallowed, Ottawa Senators forward Colin White should now be in the running to win the next Ballon d’Or.

With just over a minute left in the game, the Senators appeared to have tied the contest for a brief moment, but it was immediately ruled a bad goal by the officials.

Despite a video review on the play, a goal cannot be scored by a player headbutting the puck into the back of the net.

Soooo... has head butting always been illegal in the NHL???#Sens tie it up, but refs say no goal due to .... headbutt... pic.twitter.com/XloFHIhayy — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) January 5, 2020

While rules are rules, that kind of creativity and alertness should be rewarded.

After White ripped his shot from the slot off of the crossbar, the puck flew high in the air. While most of the players on the ice were standing around, White tracked the biscuit as it fell back to Earth and planted himself in the perfect spot to deflect it into the back of the net off of his helmet.

Instead of the match being tied 4-4 — and possibly heading into overtime — the score remained the same and an empty-netter by Alex Killorn in the dying seconds sealed a 5-3 Tampa Bay victory.

The headbutt would have been White’s fourth goal of the season, but he is still held to just three goals and 10 points through 35 games this season.

