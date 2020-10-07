Ottawa Senators acquire goalie Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Pierre Dorion had already received calls about the 33rd pick in the NHL draft moments after the first round ended Tuesday night.

The Ottawa Senators general manager didn't end up parting with that selection, but still made a big splash to kick off what should be an interesting period across the league with a flat salary cap and the financial unknowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorion shored up his team's crease by acquiring goalie Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and this year's 52nd pick prior to the start of Wednesday's second round.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old Murray ranks third all-time on the Penguins in victories (117) and shutouts (11). The rebuilding Senators desperately needed to address position after announcing last month they wouldn't be offering a contract to 39-year-old Craig Anderson, while the health of backup netminder Anders Nilsson remains a big question mark.

Murray is set to become a restricted free agent Friday when the market opens after completing a three-year, US$11.25-million contract.

"Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup," Dorion said in a statement. "He's a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we're certain will serve as an exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. "

Unlike a number of teams pressed tight to the $81.5-million cap that's expected to stay put for some time because of the pandemic's financial realities, Ottawa has both room and assets to manoeuvre if it sees fit.

The Senators entered Wednesday with nine picks remaining in rounds two through seven of the draft, including four second-rounders and two third-rounders after grabbing forward Tim Stuetzle at No. 3, defenceman Jake Sanderson at No. 5 and centre Ridly Greig at No. 28 on Tuesday.

After dealing for Murray, Ottawa selected winger Roby Jarventie at No. 33 before acquiring the 44th pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Nos. 59 and 64. The Senators used that slot to snag defenceman Tyler Kleven from the U.S. under-18 program and the University of North Dakota. Sanderson, fellow blue-liner Jacob Bernard-Docker, who Ottawa took at No. 26 in 2018, and centre Shane Pinto — the 32nd pick by the Senators in 2019 — are all members of the Fighting Hawks in U.S. college hockey.

"I honestly had no idea where I was going to go in the draft and I'm so thankful to be picked by Ottawa," Kleven said on a video conference call with reporters. "I think that they really like the style of play here at North Dakota."

After just two trades involving draft picks during Tuesday's first round, Wednesday's second deal involving established NHLers came down when the Nashville Predators shipped centre Nick Bonino and two 2020 picks (Nos. 37 and 70) to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin and the 101st selection.

After picking star winger Alexis Lafreniere at No. 1 Tuesday, the New York Rangers dealt centre Lias Andersson, who they took with the seventh selection in 2017, to the Los Angeles Kings for the 60th pick.

The Winnipeg Jets got some business of their own done earlier in the day by inking defenceman and pending unrestricted free agent Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $12-million contract extension. Winnipeg acquired DeMelo from Ottawa prior to February's trade deadline for a third-round pick (71st overall) this year.

The Jets selected winger Daniel Torgersson 40th, while the Montreal Canadiens had back-to-back picks at Nos. 47 and 48, selecting winger Luke Tuch — the younger brother of Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch — and centre Jan Mysak.

The Calgary Flames grabbed Yan Kuznetsov with the No. 50 pick before taking fellow defencemen Jeremie Poirier (72nd) and Jake Boltmann (80th). The Leafs used the 59th pick on centre Roni Hirvonen and the snagged defenceman Topi Niemela five selections later.

The Senators chose winger Egor Sokolov (61st) and goalie Leevi Merilainen (71st), while the Vancouver Canucks, who didn't have a pick in the first or second round, took defenceman Joni Jurmo at No. 82.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ont., Murray was selected 83rd overall by Pittsburgh in 2012. Over 199 career games, he has a record of 117-53-19 to go along with a .914 save percentage and a 2.67 goals-against average.

