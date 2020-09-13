Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case total since May

Ottawa public health officials confirmed another 47 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest one-day total since early May.

The nation's capital hasn't seen a daily case tally this high since May 3, when Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 63 cases.

Unlike yesterday's numbers, the majority of Sunday's cases — 29 of 47 — were in people over the age of 30.

The city's total number of active cases has increased by 13 since Saturday, up to 281. There are now 70 more confirmed active cases in the nation's capital compared to the same time last week.

Sunday's report brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic to 3,274. Of those, 2,726 cases, or approximately 83 per cent, are considered resolved.

The city's death toll remains unchanged at 267. Eleven people remain hospitalized, while one person is in intensive care.

There are also 19 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

Ontario reports 204 new COVID-19 cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day. Ontario reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight dip from the past two days.

It's the third straight day, however, that the province has reported more than 200 new cases.

The province also reported one new death since its last report.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 15 new cases since yesterday. The region has had 978 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.