Ottawa says 95% of federal public servants fully vaccinated as mandate approaches

The federal government says 98 per cent of its public servants have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters - image credit)

More than 95 per cent of federal public servants are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 98 per cent have received at least one dose, according to new figures published by the government on Wednesday night.

The statistics are the first time vaccination rates have been published for federal public servants, who are facing a vaccine mandate imposed by the federal government.

Those workers had until Oct. 29 to disclose their vaccination status.

The vaccine mandate applies to approximately 268,000 public servants who work in what Ottawa refers to as the core public administration, which includes members and reservists of the RCMP.

The mandate applies to all employees whether they are working remotely or in-person.

Employees who refuse to be vaccinated without a valid reason will be put on unpaid leave as early as Nov. 15, the government has said.

"I would like to thank the more than a quarter of a million public servants across Canada and around the world who have demonstrated leadership in our national vaccination effort against COVID-19," said MP Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board, in a statement. The Treasury Board oversees most of the federal workforce.

"We know that having a fully vaccinated workforce means that not only are worksites safer, so are the communities where this large population lives and works," Fortier added.

While the vast majority of public servants are vaccinated, 0.5 per cent — or 1,255 people — reported as unvaccinated and may soon face disciplinary measures.

Another 1.3 per cent have not been vaccinated but have made requests for accommodation. Fortier says those requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.