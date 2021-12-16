Ottawa reports 199 more COVID-19 cases, nearing 1,000 known active cases

Families walk toward the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena in Ottawa earlier this month. (Stu Mills/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa reports 199 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

OPH and Belleville area report their first COVID deaths of December.

The Kingston area pushes further increases local pandemic records.

The wider region has added 1,000 known active cases in less than a week.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most in a daily update since April 30, and its first COVID-19 death of the month.

The city's 973 known active cases are the highest since May 20.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Dr. Vera Etches, the city's medical officer of health, will provide an update at 2 p.m. ET as the province's science table says people need to see far fewer people in person to keep ICUs from being overwhelmed.

Numbers to watch

13: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, up from 12 in Wednesday's report. Another 154 cases are presumed to be Omicron but need final confirmation.

Ottawa Public Health

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 10.

26: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, up from the 22-hour average one week ago. Clinic hours have been extended at the McNabb Recreation Centre.

1.35: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

78.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has basically doubled in eight days.

48: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, four more than on Wednesday.

35: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 29 in elementary schools.

5: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. All current patients are 60 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

The Kingston area

426.3: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is one of the highest on record in Ontario, according to its medical officer of health.

1,186: Its known active case count has risen 10 straight days, setting a new local record each time.

KFL&A Public Health

28: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Thirteen of them are in intensive care.

39: The number of active outbreaks in KFL&A, with 291 active cases linked to them.

471: The number of confirmed and presumed Omicron cases as of Wednesday, according to its medical officer of health.

Across the region

Many local health authorities have warned about an increase in COVID-19 spread straining their health resources, with fears it will get worse as Omicron takes over.

There are now more than 3,000 known active COVID-19 cases in the wider region.

Quebec reported 71 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Thursday. The premier has called a 6 p.m. news conference saying he has an important pandemic update.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Counties reported 45 more cases and 73 cases that have recovered.

Hastings Prince Edward reported 33 more cases, a record 257 active cases and its 17th COVID-19 death.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark areas are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, as are councils for Akwesasne and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg.