Ottawa Redblacks re-sign LB Fernandez, WR Saunders and RB Flanders
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed linebacker Jerod Fernandez, wide receiver Jalen Saunders and running back Timothy Flanders.
Fernandez joined the Redblacks during the 2019 season after spending time with Washington in the NFL.
He had 53 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in 11 games and was named the Redblacks' most outstanding rookie.
Saunders originally signed with the Redblacks last April. but didn't get to suit up for Ottawa after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had 1,170 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a CFL rookie with Hamilton in 2017. He had 739 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in 2018 with the Tiger-Cats before his season was cut short due to a knee injury.
Flanders had 96 carries 541 yards over the past three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with Ottawa in December 2019.
Ottawa also announced it has added three Americans: linebacker D'Juan Hines, receiver Terry Williams and offensive lineman Joshua Dunlop.
STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN METCHIE, KASITATI
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie and American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati.
Metchie, a University of Guelph product, recorded 48 defensive tackles in 2019 including four tackles for loss.
He had three interceptions — including his first career pick, which came in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton — and added seven special-teams tackles and one knockdown.
Metchie recorded three defensive tackles in Calgary's West Division semifinal loss to Winnipeg..
A third-round draft selection by Calgary in 2018, Metchie has played 24 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stampeders.
Kasitati started 16 games at right tackle in 2019, his second season with the Stampeders.
He was part of an offensive line that allowed 34 sacks, the second-lowest total in the CFL. Kasitati also started at right tackle in the Western semifinal.
Kasitati has played 20 career regular-season games for Calgary, making 18 starts at right tackle and two at centre.
ROUGHRIDERS INK FIRST-ROUND PICK, EXTEND MCCRAY
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Mattland Riley and inked defensive back L.J. McCray to a one-year extension.
Riley, a six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Melfort, Sask., was selected seventh overall by the Riders at the 2020 CFL draft.
Riley, a two-time Canada West All-Star and a U Sports first-team all-Canadian, spent four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, appearing in 31 games for the Huskies.
In 2019, Riley was part of the offensive line that helped running back Adam Machart pile up 1,610 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries.
McCray made 47 defensive tackles and three interceptions over 13 games in 2019 with the Riders in his first CFL season. He also suited up in Saskatchewan's loss to Winnipeg on the West final.
ARGOS SIGN RICHARDS, EXTEND BUTLER, AKINS AND ALLEN
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Jeff Richards and extended the contracts of defensive back Crezdon Butler, linebacker Curtis Akins and offensive lineman Jatitus Allen.
Richards played 13 games over two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2015-16), recording 16 defensive tackles and six special-teams tackles. He had an interception in Ottawa's win over Calgary in the 2016 Grey Cup.
The 30-year-old Richards most recently spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.
Butler, 33, played 12 games for the B.C. Lions in 2019, recording 25 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Akins, 25, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019 and played in four preseason games for the NFL team, making one tackle.
Allen, 24, played four games for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the league ceased operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.
The Canadian Press