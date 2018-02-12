Ottawa Redblacks sign defensive back Rose to one-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive Jonathan Rose to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Rose was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.'

Ottawa also signed former Winnipeg quarterback Dominique Davis while releasing veteran passer Drew Tate.

Rose has spent the last two seasons with Ottawa. He had 53 tackles and two interceptions last year and over 33 career games has 108 tackles, three interceptions and a sack.

"It's important to retain good football players while providing continuity on the defensive side of the ball,” Ottawa GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

Tate, 33, spent last season with Ottawa after being acquired Feb. 21, 2017 from the Calgary Stampeders. He appeared in three games in 2017, completing 30-of-43 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while running twice for 12 yards.

The six-foot, 190-pound Tate spent his first eight CFL seasons with Calgary, completing 380-of-572 passes for 4,670 yards with 32 TDs and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 617yards on 160 carries and scored 24 touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound Davis spent three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, appearing in 47 career games but making just one start. The 28-year-old has completed 33-of-54 passes for 377 yards while rushing for 66 yards on 16 carries.

The Canadian Press