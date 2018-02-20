Ottawa Redblacks sign Canadian defensive linemen Michael Klassen, Daryl Waud

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian defensive linemen Michael Klassen and Daryl Waud to one-year deals Tuesday.

Klassen, a five-year CFL veteran, spent last season with the Calgary Stampeders. The 26-year-old Calgary native played his first four campaigns with the Montreal Alouettes.

Waud, 24, of Hamilton, appeared in 25 regular-season games over three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He recorded 19 tackles and three sacks.

The Redblacks also signed American linebacker Sean Walters, who played collegiately at West Virginia.

