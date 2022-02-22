Ottawa police respond to Rideau Centre mall same day it reopens

·3 min read

Ottawa's largest mall was evacuated Tuesday afternoon just hours after it was able to reopen following a three-week long occupation of the city's downtown core.

The Ottawa Police Service tweeted and then deleted a statement saying they were responding to a shoplifting call with a possible weapon and one person had been arrested. They later tweeted only that one person was in custody and that the "police operation" was still underway.

The mall is a few hundred metres east of the Parliament Buildings, and was closed Jan. 29 when hundreds demonstrators descended on the city protesting COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government. The protesters staged an event inside the mall, swarming it with people refusing to wear masks. The mall's owners then closed it down.

It remained closed until Tuesday.

Witnesses told The Canadian Press they were inside working or shopping when some of the lights went out, and stores starting closing their doors. Shortly after that someone on the loud speaker said everyone needed to evacuate immediately.

"Someone just reported that there was a man with a gun. They reported someone to the mall security and all the police came and they told us to get out," said Budry Hakeemy, owner of the Taylor & Colt barbershop on the mall's third floor.

Hakeemy said she was able to grab her coat as she fled but not her bags. A police officer brought her purse to her as she waited outside the locked doors on the mall's south doors.

A group of Apple store employees shivered in the cold, unable to get their jackets before leaving. They still wore their store headsets.

A few minutes later, a different officer came out and told everyone assembled that the mall would be closed for quite a while and they should go home.

The area around Parliament Hill is still in a state of semi-lockdown following the protests, which came to an end on the weekend when police moved in to clear the streets of people and vehicles.

But the area around the mall was fully reopened Tuesday and police said businesses should feel safe to reopen.

Early Tuesday afternoon, that changed for mall shops as police responded to a call, many of them with guns drawn. A dozen police cars with lights flashing sat in front of the mall's various entrances, and police tape closed off one block in front of the northwest doors.

At least six officers were seen guarding the interior doors at the south entrance, one of them with a rifle.

A nearby school went into lockdown briefly as the events began to unfold but returned to normal operations within an hour.

Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd., which owns the Rideau Centre, said in a written statement Tuesday that police immediately responded to an incident at the mall and that it would remain closed for now.

Hakeemy was emotional as she described the heartache of having to constantly close during COVID-19, then for the protests, and now this.

"I already lost a couple of my good employees and I had another guy who picked up his tools and said he wouldn't be able to work here anymore because he doesn't feel like it's an environment that he wants to be in," she said.

"Half of my stuff is inside the shop. I don't know what to do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

Mia Rabson and Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Woman puts up $50K to help convoy leader Pat King get bail

    One of the leaders of the three-week occupation in Ottawa, Pat King, is appearing at a bail hearing Tuesday as a woman has pledged to put up $50,000 to ensure King won't violate his bail conditions. King, an Alberta resident, faces four charges related to his involvement in the occupation including mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order, and counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police. His arrest was captured dur

  • Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court

    OTTAWA — Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail. Another key organizer, Patrick King, is in court for a bail hearing Tuesday where a woman who acknowledges she only met him four weeks ago is offering a surety of half the value of her Alberta home to guarantee his bail. An Ontario court judge denied Lich bail in Ottawa Tuesday morning, saying she believed there was a substa

  • Van Jefferson gave his newborn son the perfect name after winning the Super Bowl

    Van Jefferson picked up another win just hours after a Super Bowl victory.

  • Burnt out Canadians planning splurge-worthy vacations, but still feel guilty taking a break to travel

    New data from Expedia’s “Vacation Deprivation” study shows that Canadians are burnt out and eagerly anticipating their next splurge-worthy vacation, but some still feel guilty about taking the time off.

  • Prepaid credit cards can help with impulsive or emotional spending: Experts

    TORONTO — Ellie Clin uses a Wealthsimple Cash prepaid Visa to pay for gifts, takeout, groceries, entertainment and other non-essential expenses and saves her bank’s Visa card for larger purchases and monthly bills. “I’ve never been good at formal budgeting with spreadsheets and receipts. When I was using my main bank account for personal and entertainment spending, I found there were some months where I’d go to pay my Visa bill and gulp because I knew I had overspent,” said Clin, a 35-year-old p

  • Whatcom’s truck crossing closed for 2nd straight weekend by Canadian protesters at border

    Traffic was again diverted to Whatcom County’s other border crossings into Canada and travelers were told to expect delays.

  • OPP confirms criminal investigation into members of Thunder Bay police

    Ontario Provincial Police's criminal investigations branch has confirmed it's conducting "a thorough and independent investigation" into allegations of criminal misconduct against some members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS). OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said Tuesday the investigation has started, after the attorney general referred an investigation request to the provincial force in December. The spokesperson said they could not comment on specific details of the case or the investiga

  • Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas' wife had ties to January 6 rally organizers and efforts to overturn the 2020 election: report

    Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, was described as having played a peacemaking role between rally organizers, per The New York Times.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Husband seen on TV mourning wife’s death last year is arrested for allegedly killing her for insurance payout

    The accused was seen grieving his wife’s death along with his son

  • Dad tells 4-year-old to shoot at police during altercation at McDonald’s, Utah cops say

    Officers went to the McDonald’s after the dad pulled a gun on workers because he received the wrong order, police said.

  • MJHL player under investigation for directing racist taunt at First Nation team

    A Dauphin player lifted his stick and hands before making what seemed to be a bow-and-arrow gesture toward the opponents from Waywayseecappo First Nation.

  • Millennial Money: How one-income couples can remain equals

    Some couples mutually decide that they want to have a one-income household. But for others, the decision is made for them. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many in this situation, especially at its outset, when companies folded and jobs in hard-hit industries disappeared. And with schools and day cares closing so frequently, many couples may have felt it made sense to have a parent at home full time. Such an upheaval can leave you both feeling powerless. Before, you operated as equals. Now, one of

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • 'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Wendy Williams Show” will end because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the producer of both TV programs said Tuesday. The new daytime show, crisply titled “Sherri,” will “inherit” the time slots on Fox owned-and-operated stations that have been the backbone of Williams’ nationally syndicated talk show since 2008, producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury said. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” company co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement.

  • Trump insists Ukraine crisis would not have happened while he was president: ‘I know Putin very well’

    Trump had been silent about Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks

    MOSCOW (AP) — President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” “None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, the U.S. President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further. Biden said he was also moving additional

  • Megan Fox Wore Just A Bra With Her Bold Pantsuit, And Her Abs Are 🔥

    The star has a cute reaction to hearing herself referred to as Machine Gun Kelly's wife while sitting courtside in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Trump’s social media platform dedicated to free speech appears to have already banned account satirising Devin Nunes

    ‘It appears Devin has still not developed a thicker skin’

  • Emergencies Act committee members will take oath of secrecy: government Senate rep

    OTTAWA — The government's representative in the Senate says members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy. Sen. Marc Gold also told senators that ministers are receiving hourly police updates about potential threats around the country to assess if the emergency law is still needed. The Senate is debating whether to confirm the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history over protes