Ottawa Police investigation prompts evacuation of Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill has been evacuated amid an ongoing investigation by the Ottawa Police Service.

The Parliamentary Protective Service ordered the evacuation and issued an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff this afternoon, noting all buildings in the precinct are under shelter in place orders until further notice.

It says the alert concerns a police operation involving a "possible threat," but offered no other details.

Ottawa police were similarly tight-lipped, saying they have closed several streets in the area due to a suspicious incident.

They say they have shut down Wellington Road between Elgin Street and Bronson Street and Metcalfe Street between Albert Street and Slater Street, and they're urging the public to avoid the area.

Neither police nor the Parliamentary Protective Service immediately responded to questions on the nature of the operation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.





