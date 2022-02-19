Ottawa police charge convoy protest organizer Pat King

Main convoy organizer Patrick King was charged by the Ottawa police on Saturday. (The Real Pat King/Facebook - image credit)

Ottawa police laid charges against another of the freedom convoy's main organizers, Patrick James King, on Saturday.

King was charged by the Ottawa police Criminal Investigations Section with:

Mischief.

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Counselling to commit the offence of disobey Court order (s.127).

Counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

Ottawa police had previously warned protesters they would face charges or fines if they did not stop blocking streets or assisting others in blocking streets.

King is scheduled to appear in court today.

Two of the other main convoy organizers, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, were arrested Thursday. Barber was released on bail Friday on the condition that he leave the city of Ottawa within 24 hours of his release.

