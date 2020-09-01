Ottawa to name two former residential schools as national historic sites

The federal government is today formally recognizing one of the darkest chapters in Canadian history as an event of national significance and is designating two former residential schools as national historic sites.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson, who is responsible for Parks Canada, will officially announce today the federal government is taking steps to mark the history of the residential school system.

Wilkinson will designate two former residential schools as national historic sites: Portage La Prairie Residential School in Manitoba and Shubenacadie Residential School in Nova Scotia.

Dorene Bernard, a Mi'kmaq from Sipekne'katik First Nation and a survivor of the residential school system, has waited a long time for this moment.

Her grandmother, mother, father and siblings all went to the Shubenacadie Residential School. Bernard started attending in 1961 at the age of 4.

Too young for the classroom during her first year there, she said, she watched the older students lining up for class and being hit with a strap for talking — a punishment she knew she would have to endure one day.

A few years later, Bernard said, she saw her brother — with whom she wasn't allowed to speak because girls and boys were separated — being beaten by a staff member. Bernard said she jumped on the man to defend her brother and was slapped with a strap in return.

"Those things were really hard for me as a child," Bernard said.

Although these memories aren't easy to talk about, Bernard said she wants to make sure that the ordeal experienced by Indigenous children at the schools is never forgotten. Designating her old school as a national historic site will help, she added.

"My vision is that it will be a place where people can go, read the plaque, go to the place where the school once stood and to start that conversation of the history of the residential school and look for more information," she said.

Commemoration will also help remind Canadians that the residential schools existed, she said. Right now, there's nothing at the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School to indicate what it used to be. A plastics factory now stands in its place.

