Ottawa, N.S. provide funds for Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame, community facility

TRENTON, N.S. — The Nova Scotia government has announced funding for a new facility that will house the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame.

Ottawa is providing $2.2 million for the facility in Trenton, N.S., while the province is investing $1.5 million and the municipality is providing the land.

A news release says the building will include new exhibits highlighting African Nova Scotian and Mi'kmaq athletes who came from the county in northeastern Nova Scotia.

In addition to the museum, the facility will include a community room, a kitchenette and technology that will provide the area with a location for meetings.

The original Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame opened in 1989 and currently holds about 3,500 artifacts

The Canadian Press