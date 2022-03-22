Ottawa mayor urges feds to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The mayor of Canada's capital city is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.

Jim Watson appealed directly to Treasury Board President Mona Fortier to remind her that Ottawa has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any big city in the country, saying it's safe for workers to return.

"A healthy city must have a healthy core," the mayor said in a statement.

Approximately 94 per cent of adults in Ottawa are fully vaccinated, and 98 per cent of the core public service has attested that they've received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Even so, many public servants are still logging in from home.

Business and government employees working from home have taken a huge bite out of small commercial enterprises, said Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The federation is one of several business groups that have also asked the government to send its workers back to the office.

"So many (businesses) are related to serving office workers. Not just restaurants, but the dry cleaner, the convenience store, retailers, hotels in downtown cores, these are some of the businesses that have been hit hardest by COVID restrictions," he said.

While nearly all urban centres have been starved of customers since the pandemic began, those in downtown Ottawa have been put through the wringer more than anywhere else, Kelly said.

Just as many capital businesses began to reopen their doors after the latest wave of COVID-19, a massive protest against public health measures flooded downtown streets with huge trucks and forced outlets to close for weeks.

Meanwhile, the federal government appears to be among the slowest to bring workers back to the office, Kelly said. Ontario public servants have already been ordered back, at least part time, by April 4, for example.

The federal government has begun to slowly increase building occupancy, Fortier said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision about how quickly, and to what extent, departments will move away from remote work arrangements has been mainly left to individual directors, with the support of Treasury Board.

"The Treasury Board Secretariat is providing guidance to promote a coherent approach across departments and agencies, while respecting the different operational realities of each organization. There is no one-size-fits-all approach," she said.

Fortier said she regularly stays in touch with Watson about how they can foster the vitality of local restaurants and businesses.

Watson said even a hybrid model that sees employers work in the core only part of the time could help struggling small businesses.

Kelly said if the government doesn't send employees back soon many of those businesses will be gone. "The longer that we have workers working from home, the harder it's going to be to unscramble the egg."

The negative effect will be massive, even if the government starts shifting people back to the office part-time, he said.

"They just won't have enough business."

The issue seems to be on the government's radar, Kelly said, but the wheels turn slowly in Ottawa.

"Downtown businesses are hanging by a thread, and in Ottawa that thread has been unraveling even further," he said. "So we need to move on this fast."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • When will feds lift COVID-19 mandates? It's complicated, minister says

    OTTAWA — What will it take for the federal government to lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says it's complicated. The minister is being asked today about specific benchmarks that would trigger an end to vaccine requirements for travellers and federal employees. Duclos isn't giving any clear criteria, but rather says it will depend on the epidemiological situation within and outside of Canada, and the domestic vaccination rate. He says less than 60 per cent of eligi

  • Crypto Chicks NFT project aims ‘to introduce more diversity in the space,’ co-owner says

    Co-owners of the Crypto Chicks NFT Madeline Lieber and Elissa Maercklein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss promoting education and diversity in the crypto space, including women in building out web3 platforms, parallels in other industries, and protecting an artist's NFT content from plagiarism.

  • Parts of National Research Council website down due to unspecified 'cyber incident'

    OTTAWA — Some parts of the National Research Council's website were taken offline due to a "cyber incident." A brief statement on the council's main webpage does not specify what kind of incident occurred, when it happened or which applications have been taken offline. However, Canada's largest federal research organization has been targeted in the past. In 2014, a Chinese state-sponsored actor stole more than 40,000 files, including intellectual property, research and business information from

  • B.C. allocates more than $8 million to boost legal-aid services

    VICTORIA — The provincial government is investing another $8.19 million in legal aid in British Columbia, filling what it says are gaps in service. The Ministry of the Attorney General announced the funding follows analysis of the legal-aid system between December 2019 and June 2021 by the ministry, Legal Aid BC and the Association of Legal Aid Lawyers. The money was announced in Budget 2022, and much of the funding, $7.47 million, is an increase to the budget for Legal Aid BC to support lawyers

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

    The battle for Ukraine's cities thundered across its suburbs Tuesday, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest areas where there's been fighting for weeks. A senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday that Russian ground forces were still largely stalled outside the capital city, but Russian ships spent the past day shelling the already devastated southern port city of Mar

  • Stocks charge higher into the market close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are performing at the end of Tuesday's session.

  • Lululemon stock drop 'has made investors more interested,' UBS says

    Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is slated to report its fourth-quarter results later this month. According to UBS, investors continue to view the retailer as a long-term market share gainer.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.