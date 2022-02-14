CP NewsAlert: PM Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for 'illegal' blockades

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act to bring to an end antigovernment blockades he says are illegal and not about peaceful protest.

Trudeau says the act will be used to protect critical infrastructure such as borders and airports from the blockades, and is creating time-limited powers that do not already exist.

This is the first time the Emergencies Act has been invoked since it came into force in 1988.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press