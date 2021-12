Mayor Jim Watson says he won't run for mayor again in 2022. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa's longest serving mayor says he won't seek re-election.

Mayor Jim Watson posted a statement Friday morning to say he does not intend to run again in 2022. He had promised to announce his decision before the end of December.

Not counting his time as mayor of pre-amalgamation Ottawa, Watson is the longest serving mayor of the nation's capital. At the time of next fall's election, he will have been mayor for 12 years.

More to come.