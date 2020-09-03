Ottawa marks new milestone with 3,000th COVID-19 case

Ottawa has topped 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Wednesday's report from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The latest daily report adds 22 newly confirmed cases, bringing the city's total to 3,009. It also notes 29 newly resolved cases, for a total of 2,543.

Ottawa's known active case count is now 199, down from 206 yesterday.

There are 11 people in Ottawa being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including one person in an ICU. Those numbers are unchanged from Wednesday's report.

The age breakdown of the latest confirmed cases is roughly split between people under and over age 40, with five people between age 10 and 19 and another five in their 70s or 80s.

OPH logged its 1,000th confirmed COVID-19 case in its April 24 report and its 2,000th case on June 7.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the eighth straight day that number is above 100.

The province's rolling five-day average has generally been rising for more than three weeks.

Quebec added 187 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update, the highest number in a single report since early June.