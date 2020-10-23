Ottawa launches northern post-secondary education task force

Ottawa is launching a task force on northern post-secondary education with an aim to close the gaps in education and skills training between the North and the rest of Canada.

The task force consists of 13 members nominated in part by northern governments and Indigenous organizations, according to a Friday release from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

The members will lead public engagement sessions and produce a report making recommendations on how to improve education outcomes in the North. A first draft is expected to be completed by next winter.

The federal government is spending $1 million on the task force, which was proposed in the 2019 federal budget.

"Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance at success, no matter where they live," read a statement by Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

"As we look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the recommendations of this task force will be critical in shaping that recovery."