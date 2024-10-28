Ottawa hosts St. Louis following Giroux's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (5-4, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the St. Louis Blues after Claude Giroux's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Senators' 5-4 loss.

Ottawa is 4-4 overall and 3-1-0 in home games. The Senators have gone 2-1-0 in games decided by a goal.

St. Louis is 5-4 overall and 3-2-0 in road games. The Blues are 4-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored four goals with five assists for the Senators. Tyler Kleven has over the past 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has scored three goals with one assist for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press