Ottawa homeowner at risk of homelessness gets eviction hearing date

·4 min read
Elsie Kalu stands on the driveway of a home she hoped to move into after purchasing it in April 2022. She's unable to move in until Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board grants her an eviction. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)
Elsie Kalu stands on the driveway of a home she hoped to move into after purchasing it in April 2022. She's unable to move in until Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board grants her an eviction. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

An Ottawa homeowner, who bought a home this April but still can't move in due to a tenant who refuses to leave, will finally be able to state her case to evict her tenant at an Ontario tribunal.

Elsie Kalu shared in late October that the province and the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) had failed her and her young daughter, who has autism. She said the two may soon become homeless due to months-long delays at the board to schedule her hearing.

Her property in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans came with a tenant and another male occupant, she said, who refuses to leave or pay rent — forcing her to cover more than $5,000 a month in expenses from the home she's currently renting and the mortgage and taxes on her property.

After buying the home, Kalu says she lost her job as a financial adviser after racking up loans and credit debt, faced threats of foreclosure, and is struggling to pay for the family's own rent and for her daughter's critical therapy.

Francis Ferland/CBC
Francis Ferland/CBC

Kalu filed two applications with the LTB, which makes decisions on landlord-tenant issues. One was for non-payment of rent and another to evict the tenant so she could move into her property.

A lawyer representing the occupants had told CBC that Kalu should go through the LTB "if she believes that she is actually owed rent."

A week after CBC News reported Kalu's story, she received an approval letter from the LTB granting her an expedited hearing — a request the board had rejected twice.

The hearing is set for Dec. 12.

"I'm going to be hopeful and prayerful, and hope I get my house back," she said. "I just want ... to be able to start rebuilding my life."

Though she's received some backlash on social media, Kalu added she's "very humbled and thankful" for the support she's received from Ottawans and strangers across Canada.

People have donated close to $20,000 to Kalu through GoFundMe, and several have written letters on her behalf to MPPs, city councillors, the mayor and premier, Ontario's Attorney General, and the ombudsman among others.

"I didn't expect as much feedback. I didn't expect so much support," said Kalu. "Some people have contributed way more than I thought was possible."

 

Kalu provided 'dramatic flair': LTB adjudicator

In September, the LTB denied Kalu's request for an expedited hearing, citing her situation isn't urgent enough, according to its prejudice threshold.

A few days after CBC published its story, a different adjudicator sent Kalu another rejection dated Oct. 27 addressing her request for reconsideration.

It took a lot of push. - Pearl Karimalis, Kalu's paralegal

"The Landlord has restated the request and provided some additional dramatic flair which shall not be referenced here," wrote Robert Patchett, an LTB vice-chair.

"I am not satisfied that there are substantial changes in circumstances to warrant a reconsideration of this request."

But four days later on Oct. 31, the LTB sent her another letter stating it has since changed its mind, and has approved her an expedited hearing.

"The request to shorten time for [the non-payment application] was not substantively addressed," reads the final approval letter, written by vice-chair Ian Speers.

"I am satisfied that the stated facts and financial circumstances support the Landlord's contention of prejudice were the matter to schedule in the normal course."

"I appreciate it ... I'm very happy it happened. But it shouldn't have to go through this extensive begging," said Kalu, adding that she thinks the "public uproar" may have contributed to her approval.

Mom, daughter has long ways to go: paralegal

Pearl Karimalis, Kalu's paralegal, says her client's journey is far from over.

She noted that it took her client almost seven months after first applying to the LTB to get approved for a so-called "expedited" hearing.

The LTB has a service standard to schedule hearings within 25 business days, but now says it should take an average of seven to eight months for a normal hearing.

"[Kalu] had a good job, a successful career, and she was brought to her knees. And so, yes, we're celebrating in a way. She got her hearing — not without a battle," said Karimalis.

Francis Ferland/CBC
Francis Ferland/CBC

But Karimalis noted it could take several months to get a decision after the hearing, and several more months to get the sheriff's office to come enforce the eviction, should she be granted one.

Hearings can also become delayed for various reasons, she explained.

"It took a lot of push," said Karimalis. "But the delays aren't over."

As for the LTB vice-chair's characterization of Kalu's submissions as "dramatic flair," Karimalis calls the choice of words "disappointing" and inappropriate when addressing people in vulnerable situations. Kalu agrees.

"He could have said the same thing with a more polite warning," Kalu said.

The Landlord Tenant Board did not respond to CBC's questions by deadline.

CBC has contacted Michael Thiele, the tenant's lawyer, for an interview but he has not responded.

