Ottawa Gee-Gees beat Carleton Ravens 32-10 in sold-out Panda Game

The Ottawa Gee-Gees defeated the Carleton Ravens 32-10 in Saturday's Panda Game between longtime rivals in the nation's capital.

A sellout crowd of 24,000 took in the action at TD Place Stadium.

Carleton (2-4) led 10-1 at the half, but Ottawa (4-2) blew the game open with 17 third-quarter points, including two fumbles returned for touchdowns and capped the win with a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to pile up 31 unanswered points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tramayne Stephen and Francis Perron had the defensive touchdowns for Ottawa while Jordan Burgher and Donald Shaw ran in scores from one and five yards respectively.

Quinton Soares had the lone touchdown for Carleton on an eight-yard pass from Tanner Dejong.

In other U Sports football games, the top-ranked Western Mustangs (7-0) outscored the Waterloo Warriors (4-2) 45-42. Marc Liegghio hit a 27-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.

Wilfrid Laurier (3-3) crushed Windsor (1-6) 52-10 and McMaster (5-1) beat Toronto (2-4) 16-8. Canada West-leading Calgary (5-1) defeated Alberta (4-2) 34-16 in the late game behind 334 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Josiah Joseph.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press