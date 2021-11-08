Ottawa faces Boston on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (3-7-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -273, Senators +217; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Senators take on Boston.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Bruins recorded 284 assists on 164 total goals last season.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 252 assists.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Tyler Ennis: day to day (illness), Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press