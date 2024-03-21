Ottawa extends New York's league-high losing streak to seven games with 3-0 victory in PWHL

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist to help Ottawa extended New York's league-high losing streak to seven games with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Ottawa (6-0-6-6) moved ahead of Boston for fourth place and the final playoff spot — with six games to play.

Ottawa has won four times on the road to total 15 points in 10 games.

New York (2-4-3-9) has just one win in seven home games.

“With a loss you can always do more. That’s first and foremost. We play a team sport, and we have to try to find ways to get the puck in the back of the net," New York forward Jesse Eldridge said.

"We’re pushing. We’re going to continue working and it’ll fall our way eventually.”

Daryl Watts scored her fifth goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first period. Jenner intercepted a pass deep in New York’s zone and made a quick pass to Katerina Mrazova, who sent it in front to Watts.

Jenner made it 2-0 late in the third with her fourth goal of the season. Jenner’s centering pass was deflected back to her and she split three defenders with a shot that got past Abigail Levy.

Emily Clark added an empty netter, also her fourth of the season, with 1:02 left.

Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer made 26 saves for her first PWHL shutout.

"It’s a good feeling. We have gotten close a few times. My team did a great job of keeping it simple in front of me." Maschmeyer said.

"They were gritty whenever they needed to be. I really appreciate that. New York is a great team. To get a shutout or just to win a game, it takes a solid 60-minute effort.”

New York had two minutes of a 5-on-3 advantage in the third period but could not take advantage. "

I think it was a big moment for us," Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod said. "Because it was done so well, with all those blocked shots, it really does rally a group. I think it gave us a little bit of our energy back.

Story continues

"We lost a little bit of the wind in our sails in the second period. You don’t wish to be killing a 5-on-3 but it proved to be beneficial for us tonight.”





___

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

The Associated Press