Ottawa-brewed sorrel beer will be the toast of Kwanzaa

A local brewery in Ottawa has launched a pair of Caribbean-themed holiday drinks just in time for Kwanzaa and Christmas.

Dominion City Brewing launched Cool Runnings, a non-alcoholic sorrel-inspired seltzer and Almost Home, a sorrel beer.

Sorrel is a rose-coloured, sweet, gingery beer that takes its hue from the bright pink hibiscus flowers that bloom across many Caribbean islands in December.

Dominion City's two newest offerings of the traditional Christmas drink go back two years when co-founder Josh McJannett approached Ottawa's Jaku Conbit, a local organization that works to improve the lives of Ottawa area families of African and Caribbean descent.

"We want to make very good beer that's of the community and for the community and we saw an opportunity to learn," said the brewer.

Though McJannett had sampled sorrel himself while on vacation to Antigua several years ago, his brewery had never tried to make the malt-based beverage before.

For the first time since the pandemic, Jaku Conbit's Kwanzaa celebrations will be held in person again, so McJannett reached out and introduced himself.

"It's not uncommon for us to be doing a beer with fruit or other flavours here, but I think the neat thing about this is the timeliness of the tradition of sorrel as a holiday drink across the Caribbean," said McJannett.

A recipe shared by a Jaku Conbit volunteer formed the basis of the drink, with McJannett overseeing the production. The holiday beverage is as juicy, refreshing, lightly sweet but also spicy as the sorrel from his memory.

"This is our stab at making a product that hopefully reflects something back to folks about where they're from," he said.

Cans of Cool Runnings and Almost Home have arrived just in time for Christmas and Jaku Conbit's Dec. 26 Kwanzaa celebrations.

President Ken Campbell said two years of virtual Kwanzaa has reminded organizers how much better the dancing, dining and festivities are when they are shared together.

The sorrel will be the toast of the evening when Kwanzaa revellers gather at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall.

"It's unique, it's different," beamed Campbell.

He said the addition of a made-in-Ottawa Caribbean beverage will make this year's celebration perfect.

"I'm really looking forward to share this wonderful drink with the African-Caribbean community and with the larger community as well," he said.