CP NewsAlert: Ottawa police say 70 people arrested so far at protest

Ottawa police say they have arrested 70 people at an anti-government protest that has choked the national capital for nearly four weeks.

Police began enforcing against the protest on Thursday night and continued throughout the day today while urging demonstrators to leave.

Interim chief Steve Bell says those arrested have been charged with various offences including mischief.

More Coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

  • Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave

    OTTAWA — Police are making several arrests in Ottawa late today as antigovernment demonstrators with large trucks continue to ignore demands they leave an ongoing blockade. One man sporting an orange hat was put in handcuffs near Parliament Hill and told there was an outstanding warrant against him before being led away. Another was wrestled to the ground and carried to a waiting police car by more than six officers, while at least a dozen others formed a barricade around them. A woman in the cr

  • The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

    The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All times eastern: 11:35 p.m. Freedom Convoy 2022 says on Twitter that Ottawa protest organizer Chris Barber faces three charges following his arrest earlier Thursday. The charges include counselling to commit mischief, obstruction, and counselling to commit obstruction. Earlier Thursday night another

  • Ottawa Police Tow Trucks From Convoy Protest Site

    Canadian police towed trucks from the site of a weeks-long protest in Ottawa, after announcing on February 18 that demonstrators who did not leave the area would be arrested.The Ottawa Police department said that its officers were moving in around Nicholas Street near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and asked protesters to leave. “Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested,” the force said on its official Twitter account.Demonstrators had been defiant over police warnings to disband the demonstrations, which have been ongoing in the Canadian capital for three weeks. Credit: Caryma Sa’d via Storyful

  • Freedom Convoy protests: Canadian police start making arrests in Ottawa in bid to end occupation

    Canadian police have started arresting so-called Freedom Convoy protesters in a bid to end their three-week occupation of Ottawa. Hundreds of truck drivers outraged by COVID restrictions have crippled the capital city, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers. Officers went door to door along a line of trucks, campers and other vehicles parked on Ottawa's snow-covered streets.

  • Canada protests: Police begin to make arrests at Ottawa protest

    Police accuse protesters of using children as a shield between officers and the demonstration.

  • Canada is playing fast and loose with the rule of law to suppress the Freedom Convoy. Where's the outrage?

    Canada is playing fast and loose with the rule of law to suppress the Freedom Convoy. Where's the outrage?

  • AP PHOTOS: Huddling around fires, dancing at Ottawa protest

    For more than three weeks, semitrucks, cars and pickups sat idle along streets in downtown Ottawa, as hundreds of truckers and other protesters parked side by side and bumper to bumper to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions. The demonstrations also created a political crisis for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The protesters set up camp in what authorities called an illegal occupation, and refused police orders to leave.

  • Convoy protest organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Pat King arrested in Ottawa

    Three key organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, have been arrested in Ottawa. Ottawa police took Lich and Barber into custody in separate arrests Thursday and both remained in police custody on Friday, which is when King was arrested as part of a larger police presence in downtown Ottawa. Lich and Barber are each charged with counselling to commit mischief. Barber is also charged with counselling to disobey a court order and counselling to obstruct p

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers, Finds a Lot of Conspiracy Nuts

    Comedy CentralLast fall, both the U.S. and Canada lifted vaccination requirements for long-haul truckers in order to combat a series of supply-chain disruptions. Those restrictions were put back in place last month, and ever since, Canadian anti-vaxxers have formed a convoy in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, shutting down roads and harming businesses. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has become a political flashpoint, given that many of the protesters have no ties to trucking, according to t

  • Newsroom Ready: Ottawa police begin enforcement against protest

    Ottawa police told a news conference that enforcement against protesters camped outside Parliament Hill and downtown streets was "imminent." Interim chief Steve Bell said police from Quebec and elsewhere in Ontario had arrived to help and over 100 checkpoints would be established to ensure the downtown area was limited to people who live and work there. Soon after, police began making arrests.