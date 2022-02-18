CP NewsAlert: Ottawa police say 70 people arrested so far at protest

Ottawa police say they have arrested 70 people at an anti-government protest that has choked the national capital for nearly four weeks.

Police began enforcing against the protest on Thursday night and continued throughout the day today while urging demonstrators to leave.

Interim chief Steve Bell says those arrested have been charged with various offences including mischief.

More Coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press