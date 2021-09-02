The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Sept. 2

Fitness club manager Jonathan Gagne, right, scans the COVID-19 QR code of Linda Henry, left, in Montreal on Wednesday as the Quebec government’s COVID-19 vaccine passport came into effect. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Canadian Press

Highlights:

Ontario will bring in a vaccine passport later this month.

Quebec has launched its vaccine passport.

The Moderna vaccine can be given to children as young as 12.

Vaccine mandates come to places like the Cornwall hospital and many care homes.

Pop-up clinics come to places like a flea market, garlic festival and mosque.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.3 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 40,000 doses in the last week as the pace slows from week to week.

Provincial picture

Ontario will bring in a proof of vaccination system starting Sept. 22 to get into many non-essential places.

As of that date, people eligible to get vaccinated will have to show their paper or PDF vaccine receipt that's currently available, with the goal of launching an app Oct. 22. Photo identification will also be required.



Quebec's vaccine passport has launched for many non-essential activities, with a two-week grace period to start. The province is planning to update the app to address security concerns.

Moderna vaccines have been approved for children as young as 12 in Canada, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccine mandates continue to expand, including for staff at Air Canada, a long-term care consortium and the Cornwall hospital.

Eighty-six per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Quebec's vaccine task force is recommending third doses for certain groups of people, as other provinces such as Ontario have done.

The province's public health director said he expects Health Canada to approve vaccinations for those age five to 11 in autumn, meaning they could get first doses as early as November or December.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Its chief medical officer of health wants to get to 90 per cent of residents being fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has opened neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

Examples of upcoming vaccine clinics include the BGC Club on McArthur Avenue on Friday and the Ottawa Mosque on Saturday.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-five per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 86 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Sixty-nine per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 79 per cent of residents older than 12.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 550,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

It continues to list mobile and walk-in clinics online. Its Vaccibus is visiting the Aylmer Giant Tiger Thursday and the Walmart on boulevard du Plateau on Friday.

Kitigan Zibi said last week just over half its adult residents were fully vaccinated along with about 13 per cent of kids ages 12 to 17.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include the Northbrook Lions Club Friday, the Verona Garlic Festival Saturday, the Fantasy In The Forest Art Show near Frontenac Provincial Park Sunday and Queen's ARC on Wednesday.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 306,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 84 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 78 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit has ended its mass clinics, telling people with a later appointment to rebook or visit a regular or one-off walk-in clinic as it switches to a more flexible plan.

Details are regularly shared on its website and social media. There is a pop-up clinic at the Monkland Flea Market on Sunday, for example.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters Monday the health unit is getting ready to hold school clinics in the coming weeks.



More than 294,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 84 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Roumeliotis said 29 people, or less than one per cent of its total cases, had tested positive for COVID-19 while being fully vaccinated.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 273,000 doses to residents.

Ninety-two per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, and 86 per cent of them have both doses.

It has added an online option for people to document vaccines they didn't get through the province, such as in another province or through a prison or military clinic.

Mass vaccine clinics closed Tuesday and the health unit has switched to a mobile clinic model.

There is a steady supply of vaccines and the unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online.

Upcoming mobile options include the Westport Legion on Tuesday — where it will return once a month.

Hastings Prince Edward

Standby vaccination lists aren't offered here any longer as officials focus on walk-in clinics instead.

Upcoming clinics include one at the Stirling Fire Hall Thursday afternoon. The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are hosting a clinic on Tuesday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

More than 233,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-two per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-four per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

Mass clinics are done and the health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.

There's a pop-up clinic with both drive-thru and walk-in options at the Chalk River Lions Club Friday afternoon.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 144,000 doses as of its last update Aug. 23.

About 83 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reminding people they should contact it if they were vaccinated outside Ontario.