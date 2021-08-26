The Ottawa area's heat warnings are likely on their last legs

A couple of people fish on the Napanee River in Napanee, Ont., Aug. 16, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)

It looks like this dangerously hot and humid weather could be ending Friday after more than a week.

Environment Canada's heat warnings, which first came into effect last Thursday afternoon, are still here this Thursday for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region except for the Bancroft area.

Ottawa is looking at a forecasted high of 32 C Thursday. It should reach 30 C by late morning and feel around 40 with the humidity in the afternoon.

However, people may feel the change by sunrise Friday, with an overnight low of 16 C.

Friday's high is 25 C under mainly sunny skies and just a touch of humidity. That would spell an end to the heat warning.

A 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers will hang out through the weekend.

Ottawa's daytime high has topped 28 C and a humidex of 36 for eight straight days, with overnight lows no lower than 17 C before humidity. That's its longest stretch of this kind of weather in 2021.

Wednesday's high of close to 33 C was the hottest it's been this week.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and Belleville are among the communities inviting people into air-conditioned public spaces, opening cooling centres, or both.

Ottawa also banned open-air fires as of Monday at noon.

Environment Canada recommends staying out of the sun during the hottest times of day, drinking water, checking on older people in your life and watching for signs of heat stroke.