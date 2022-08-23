Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud tied to minor hockey

An Ottawa-area high school teacher has been charged following a fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police. Wanda Malone, 46, will appear in court on Sept. 14. (Wanda Malone/Twitter - image credit)

An Ottawa-area high school teacher faces several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Wanda Malone, 46, faces charges of fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an Ontario Provincial Police media release issued Monday.

In May of 2021, Sacred Heart Catholic High School called Malone a "gifted teacher whose energy and commitment are contagious."

In a tweet the school called her "passionate about the power of sports" to change students' lives "for the better" and that she "tirelessly devotes time and energy to support her students outside the classroom." Her LinkedIn profile describes her as a teacher, referee and coach.

But despite her dedication to sports – being involved with managing the finances of three organizations — some are crying foul.

The Barry's Bay and Area Minor Hockey Association (BBAMHA), which operates in the Township of Madawaska Valley and where Malone served as treasurer, didn't provide a direct comment on the recent charges.

But an Aug. 19 letter, forwarded to CBC News by the association, told family members about a legal matter pertaining to its finances was discovered this spring. It also noted the matter had been brought to the OPP.

"The police investigation has resulted in the OPP criminally charging a member of our BBAMHA organization," association president Stephanie Plebon wrote. "That person is no longer a member."



Not sole organization alleging misappropriation

Dave Beyer, president of the volunteer-run Eastern Ontario Rugby Union, where Malone managed finances for two years, told CBC News his organization lost $12,000 after a long-time and extremely trusted member of his executive misappropriated funds over the course of two years.

In March, Malone resigned from her volunteer position and apologized for taking money from the union.

"Please know that my actions were in no way malicious," Malone wrote in her resignation to the organization. "For many years I have been in a precarious financial situation, living paycheque to paycheque."

Beyer also warned a third unnamed organization about her actions.

Malone's breach of trust was hard to stomach, he said, especially knowing the allegedly stolen funds come from families.

"It comes from the young athletes and their parents," he said on Monday. "[In] both minor hockey and rugby, not every parent has got those means easily available."

Beyer has filed a report with the Ottawa Police Service.

Malone 'trying to balance and cover'

In her March resignation letter, Malone apologized for taking $12,000 from the union.

"What started as borrowing to cover my mortgage payment or pay a bill turned into me slowly becoming deeper and deeper in," she wrote in her resignation to the rugby union. "I was now trying to balance and cover. I always had intentions of paying the money back but kept discovering myself further behind."

In that letter, Malone said she intends to pay back every cent and she was sorry for her actions.

A Wanda Malone is listed on Ontario's most recent Sunshine List as a teacher employed by the Ottawa Catholic School Board with a salary of $103,636 paid in 2021.

The Eastern Ontario Rugby Union has a volunteer-based financial taskforce that has provided a report on what's happened and "the necessary measures to take to properly safeguard the money that's entrusted to us," Beyer said.

In a March email, Beyer wrote to his members may be feeling "betrayal, anger, disbelief," but that after some time he believed "that we will reluctantly accept that this has happened, even if we don't understand why."

"I would suggest that one of the first lessons we are learning is that many, if not all, of our organizations are vulnerable to acts such as these," he wrote.

According to the OPP, Malone was released on conditions and will next appear in court on Sept. 14.