Ottawa's Weidemann wins silver at long-track speedskating World Cup

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland — Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann captured the silver medal in the women's 5,000 metres on Sunday, the final day of races at the World Cup long-track speedskating in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.

It was her second individual podium of the season, adding to the 3,000-metre gold medal she earned two weeks ago in Tomakomai, Japan.

Weidemann skated a smooth race from start to finish, clocking in with a time of seven minutes 6.190 seconds, a little over a second behind gold medallist Esmee Visser (7:05.188) of the Netherlands. Natalia Voronina (7:08.686) of Russia rounded out the podium in bronze medal position, which pushed Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin into fourth (7:10.220).

"I feel very happy with my race today," said Weidemann. "My goal was to stick to consistent lap times and I feel like I executed that. I've been nervous the past couple of weeks, after winning in Japan, because I wanted to prove that my result wasn't a fluke. I have lots to work on still, but I'm excited for the opportunity to race next weekend in Heerenveen."

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., came second in the Division B women's 5,000 metres with a time of 7:17.628. She will get the opportunity to test herself against competitors from the top grouping in that distance at next week's World Cup in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos finished 12th in the men's 10,000 metres, skating the 25-lap race in 14:03.795. Meanwhile, Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., earned a third-place result in the Division B race with a time of 13:20.562. Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen finished 10th (13:38.552) in that same grouping.

Canada also finished sixth (1:29.710) in the ladies' team sprint, with Japan, Russia and the Netherlands earning podium spots. The men's sprint team was ninth (1:47.960), behind medallists Norway, Netherlands and Russia.

The Canadian Press