Ottawa 67's create hilarious 'The Office' parody

This was some great social media work by the Ottawa 67’s. (Twitter // @Ottawa67sHockey)

The Office is one of the most beloved television shows ever created. This is no secret. From its amazing cast of characters (excluding Toby) to the recognizable intro, the series has many elements that people have taken a liking to.

Specifically speaking about the intro though, many sports teams have tried their hand at re-creating it. Last summer, the Cleveland Browns released their spoof that had fans in tears. Now though, the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League have done their best to parody the opening.

And it is amazing.

Just another day in The Office. Dunder Mifflin Night Details ➡️ https://t.co/vkt8Kbm2Xj pic.twitter.com/YFtwrgkN7U — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) December 7, 2018





Pure gold. The attention to detail in this is really great. From the shredding of the Peterborough Petes logo, to the trophy replacing the Dundee, and the hockey helmet and stick included on ‘The Office’ sign at the end.

This video is a massive social media win for the 67’s, and winning is something the club has gotten very familiar with during the 2018-19 season. The team currently sits first in the OHL with a sparkling 23-4-3-1 record and is ranked second in all of the Canadian Hockey League.

