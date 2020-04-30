OTT Pay launches UnionPay Online Payment solution to support e-commerce

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - OTT Pay, a leading Canadian payments company helping Canadian merchants navigate the ever-growing Chinese consumer market, continues its expansion of payment services with the announcement of the immediate launch of UnionPay Online Payment solutions in partnership with UnionPay International.

Complimenting OTT Pay's existing QR (quick response) code-based payment offerings including UnionPay QR code payment and other major QR code-based payment solutions, OTT Pay will now bridge the two worlds of QR code-based payments and EMV card-based payments with the launch of UnionPay Online Payment.

With this solution, merchants will be able to access the 8 billion Union Pay Cards issued worldwide. Wherever the customer is in the world, whenever they want to shop on-line, and whatever device (laptop, mobile, etc.) they prefer to use, merchants can easily accept payments by processing UnionPay Online Payment through OTT Pay. In addition, merchants can work with OTT Pay and UnionPay International to access marketing resources that can be used to further attract Chinese consumers.

To date, UnionPay offline acceptance network has expanded to 178 countries and regions, while its online payment service has been available at more than 20 million online merchants in 200 countries and regions worldwide.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with UnionPay International and we continue to mutually look for ways to grow and strengthen our relationship," said Alex Liu, Chief Executive Officer of OTT Pay Inc. "We continue to work diligently to bring secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions to our clients. As a business selling online and looking to attract Chinese consumers, accepting Chinese preferred payment methods, especially UnionPay cards, is going to drive sales and open new opportunities. We're very excited about this launch and we will continue to announce new solutions in 2020 and beyond."

"As the international payment network serving the world's largest cardholder base, UnionPay is always committed to providing frictionless payment services and greater value for our cardholders and partners. In answer to customers' payment preference, we are constantly optimizing our online services to support our customers and partners worldwide. We believe our continued collaboration with OTT Pay will provide even more new and innovative payment solutions to both merchants and consumers in Canada." said June Chen, Head of UnionPay International Americas.

About OTT Pay Inc.

OTT Pay Inc. is a leading payment platform that seamlessly connects Canadian merchants to Chinese consumers. OTT Pay Inc. has partnered with Tourism Toronto and Tourism Montreal to promote Canada-China trade and tourism. OTT Pay Inc. is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, foreign exchange in addition to payment services. For more information about OTT Pay, please visit www.ottpay.com .

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 178 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants. For more information about UnionPay International, please visit www.unionpayintl.com/en .

