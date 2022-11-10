Otonomy Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Otonomy, Inc.
·7 min read
Otonomy, Inc.
Otonomy, Inc.

Evaluation of strategic options to realize value from pipeline is ongoing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided an update on its product pipeline and corporate activities.

Otonomy Program and Corporate Activity Updates

  • In August 2022, Otonomy announced that OTO-313 demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2 clinical trial in tinnitus patients.

  • Based on these results, Otonomy discontinued development of OTO-313 and implemented other measures to extend its cash runway. These included a reduction of its workforce by approximately 55%, with the majority of the reduction completed by the end of August.

  • In October 2022, Otonomy announced that the clinical evaluation of higher doses for OTO-413 in patients with hearing loss demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement for patients from baseline across multiple speech-in-noise hearing tests.

  • Following these results, the company initiated an evaluation of strategic options to realize value from its pipeline including both OTO-413 and OTO-825. Strategic options could include a possible merger, business combination, sale of assets, wind-down, liquidation and dissolution or other strategic transaction. While those evaluations are ongoing, Otonomy has paused its product development activities and taken other steps to reduce costs in order to preserve its cash resources.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $77.4 million as of December 31, 2021. In October 2022, the term loan with Oxford Finance LLC was terminated in connection with the company’s payment of all amounts owed under the agreement totaling approximately $17.0 million.

  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, were $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Research and Development Expenses: GAAP research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $8.4 million, compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease for the quarter was primarily due to lower third-party development costs for Otonomy’s product candidates.

  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $3.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

In this press release, Otonomy’s operating expenses are provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States and also on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses are provided as a complement to operating expenses provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes non-GAAP operating expenses help indicate underlying trends in the company’s business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and provide additional information regarding the company’s financial position. Management also uses non-GAAP operating expenses to establish budgets and operational goals that are communicated internally and externally and to manage the company’s business and to evaluate its performance. The attached financial information includes a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses and a reconciliation of GAAP operating expense guidance to Non-GAAP operating expense guidance.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and has been utilized to develop products addressing important unmet medical needs with a current focus on hearing loss. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Otonomy. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Otonomy’s evaluation of strategic options to realize value from its pipeline including both OTO-413 and OTO-825. Otonomy’s expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: Otonomy’s ability to successfully identify strategic options and consummate a strategic transaction to realize value from its pipeline; the risk of being delisted from Nasdaq for failure to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; Otonomy’s ability to obtain additional financing; Otonomy’s ability to implement measures to extend its cash runway and manage operating expenses; delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including current and future impacts to Otonomy’s operations; Otonomy’s ability to protect its intellectual property; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Otonomy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, 2022, and Otonomy’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Otonomy as of the date hereof. Otonomy disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries
ICR Westwicke
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com



Otonomy, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30,

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,146

 

 

$

77,412

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

11,481

 

 

 

12,696

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

57,527

 

 

 

95,637

 

 

 

 

 

Debt, current

 

16,130

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current

 

-

 

 

 

15,997

 

 

 

 

 

Leases, net of current

 

10,879

 

 

 

12,400

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

36,130

 

 

 

40,730

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(594,486

)

 

 

(555,805

)

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

21,397

 

 

 

54,907

 



Otonomy, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

Product sales, net

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

125

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

370

 

Research and development

 

8,410

 

 

 

8,978

 

 

 

27,048

 

 

 

24,995

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

3,431

 

 

 

3,501

 

 

 

10,702

 

 

 

11,213

 

Total costs and operating expenses

 

11,841

 

 

 

12,479

 

 

 

37,750

 

 

 

36,578

 

Loss from operations

 

(11,841

)

 

 

(12,479

)

 

 

(37,750

)

 

 

(36,453

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

(207

)

 

 

(401

)

 

 

(931

)

 

 

(1,149

)

Net loss

$

(12,048

)

 

$

(12,880

)

 

$

(38,681

)

 

$

(37,602

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(0.61

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share,

 

 

 

 

 

 

basic and diluted

 

68,128,113

 

 

 

67,792,425

 

 

 

68,008,741

 

 

 

61,969,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Otonomy, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

GAAP operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

$

8,410

 

 

$

8,978

 

 

$

27,048

 

 

$

24,995

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

3,431

 

 

 

3,501

 

 

 

10,702

 

 

 

11,213

 

Total GAAP operating expenses

 

11,841

 

 

 

12,479

 

 

 

37,750

 

 

 

36,208

 

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

R&D stock-based compensation expense

 

(463

)

 

 

(823

)

 

 

(2,241

)

 

 

(2,443

)

SG&A stock-based compensation expense

 

(905

)

 

 

(943

)

 

 

(2,815

)

 

 

(3,097

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

(1,368

)

 

 

(1,766

)

 

 

(5,056

)

 

 

(5,540

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

10,473

 

 

$

10,713

 

 

$

32,694

 

 

$

30,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Latest Stories

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.