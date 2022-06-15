Otonomo and Xouba Make Roads Safer Using Connected Vehicle Data

·3 min read
Partnership Enables Analysis of High-Risk Locations and Unlocks Next Gen Predictive Road Safety Capabilities

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a strategic collaboration with Xouba, the Spanish road safety data consulting company, to unlock data insights that will guide road network improvements and enhance safety on roads in Spain. As part of the agreement, Xouba will gain access to Otonomo’s floating car data to help identify high-risk, accident-prone locations, determine areas that need road work and to study the effectiveness of implemented road safety measures.

“Having the ability to analyze behavioral driver data is crucial to providing location-specific solutions for road maintenance operators and engineers to make improvements,” said José Carlos Valdecantos, CEO and founder of Xouba. “At Xouba, we aim to create a world where drivers can travel safely on roads, and Otonomo’s data insights have helped us do just that. By leveraging data that unlocks visibility into elements such as the timing and intensity of braking, traction control, and use of vehicle lights, Xouba can make better informed road safety decisions based on the true state of roads and highways.”

The first project to be developed using the data provided by Otonomo’s platform will focus on safety within high-risk areas such as school district crosswalks. In the past, monitoring of car speeds required "traffic-camming," otherwise known as radars or cameras within the crosswalk areas. Now, with Otonomo, near-real time and historical data on driving patterns can be harnessed and analyzed in these priority areas.

“Mobility data contains incredibly valuable insights and potential to upend legacy business models that have underpinned the transportation sector for more than a century. Until Otonomo, it was monumentally challenging to harness. Innovators like Xouba rely on the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform to capture, unify and translate raw mobility data into a rich new set of experiences and services,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder of Otonomo. “We’re making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe, and we’re excited to partner with Xouba to power next-generation mobility services and insights to significantly improve road safety in Spain.”

To learn more about the Otonomo Platform, please visit otonomo.io.

About Otonomo
Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

Otonomo on Social Media

About Xouba
Xouba is a Spanish startup, born with the aim of transforming, using the data analysis from connected cars, the way road safety is managed in Spain. At Xouba, we believe in the citizens’ right to drive on safer roads and, for this reason, we combine predictive analysis techniques in road safety with a strong background in road engineering that comes from being a spin-off of the services and civil engineering company, Alvac.

For more information: visit xouba.es, follow us on @XoubaRoads on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Juliet McGinnis
Senior Director of Communications, Otonomo  
press@otonomo.io

For investment inquiries, please contact:

MS- IR for Otonomo
Miri Segal
msegal@ms-ir.com

Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


