Otonomo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16

OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Conference Call to Be Held on the Same Day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO) , the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.



Otonomo’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Management team members on the call will include Ben Volkow, CEO, Director & Co-Founder, and Bonnie Moav, CFO.

Otonomo encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here .

Participants can choose to view the session via a live webcast from this link , which can also be found on the Otonomo website here .

Participants can also choose to call-in by dialing one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Participants should plan to begin by placing their call 10 minutes prior to the time the conference call commences. If a participant is unable to connect using the toll-free number, the participant should use the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956

International: 1-412-317-1837

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time here on Otonomo’s website.

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in both Israel and the U.K. and locations in the United States, Germany and the U.K.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact: Miri Segal Juliet McGinnis MS-IR LLC Senior Director of Communications +1 (917)-607-8654 julietm@otonomo.io msegal@ms-ir.com



