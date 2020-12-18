Otonabee-South Monaghan Township sets 2.18% property tax hike for 2021

·2 min read

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township property taxpayers are facing a 2.18 per cent hike on the township’s portion of their tax bills for 2021.

At a township council meeting on Monday, council approved their 2021 budget.

“Total capital expenses are $5,917,420 and operating expenses are $6,156,904. The total tax levy raised will be $6,156,904 which represents a tax rate increase of 2.18%,” Mayor Joe Taylor said.

“It should be noted our capital expenses for 2021 included several large projects which are contingent upon successful applications to the federal and provincial governments to assist with additional funding, these include the Crystal Springs water main replacement and the Otonabee South Monaghan Community Centre Phase 2 renovation.”

Council members feel this is a responsible budget that balances the needs of the township while considering the difficult economic pressures this past year has put on many residents and businesses, he said.

“It represents many hours of deliberation between staff and council and I would like to thank council and staff for that effort and making tough decisions when necessary,” he said.

Cavan Monaghan budget

Cavan Monaghan Township released its 2021 draft budget and schedule for budget talks and consultations on Wednesday.

The township is open to considering tax hikes between two and 10 per cent, however, it’s dependent on how much in capital projects councillors want to get caught up on.

Safe Restart funding

This week Peterborough County and the county’s eight townships each learned how much in additional financial relief they will be getting from the provincial government through the Safe Restart Agreement to cover costs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic for municipalities.

Peterborough County gets $441,000, Selwyn Township $338,000, Trent Lakes $84,000, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township $53,000, North Kawartha Township $48,000, Douro-Dummer Township $44,000, Otonabee-South Monaghan Township $39,000 and Asphodel-Norwood Township $24,000.

The funding will be used to offset operating costs for critical services and help municipalities to avoid carrying an operating deficit into 2021.

“This funding will provide further support for our communities to continue delivering critical services that we rely on every day,” Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini stated.

“This support helps our municipalities plan 2021 budgets that reflect the impact of COVID-19 in their communities and gives them the stability they need to proceed with capital projects that will help drive economic growth.”

Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.com

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

