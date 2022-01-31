The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection, to Bring an Urban Oasis to Central Business District

Project commences after pausing due to market impacts of pandemic

The Otis Hotel San Antonio

Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.

Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.

The Otis Hotel San Antonio Balcony Room

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

San Antonio, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging announced today that they will restart plans to transform an existing 251-room property into The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection.

Expected to open in the first half of 2023 following a massive 15-month transformation, the project was originally announced in March 2020, yet plans were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becoming the first Autograph Collection Hotels property in San Antonio, The Otis Hotel joins a global portfolio of independent hotels hand selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

Drawing from the city’s culture, and the property’s rich history and lush landscaping, The Otis Hotel San Antonio will be the choice for easygoing luxury with restorative amenities in the Alamo City. The hotel is the second of its namesake, with The Otis Hotel Austin, Autograph Collection, opening in Austin in February 2020 next to the University of Texas.

“Starting this significant project reinforces the confidence we have in San Antonio as a destination, and the hospitality industry’s recovery,” said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging’s Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Management. “The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection is uniquely situated – offering a gateway to vibrant neighborhoods and the River Walk, and bridging downtown with Southtown.”

Story continues

White Lodging and REI Real Estate Services acquired the property in August 2019 and committed to renovating the hotel. The transformation will include guest rooms, balconies, exterior, porte cochere, resort-style pool and bar, lobby, and meeting rooms. In addition, a destination spa, and new restaurant and bar featuring cross-cultural cuisine will be added.

Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.

Upon arrival, guests will immediately feel welcomed with a transformed space that brings new energy, experiences, and natural light. The lobby and public spaces highlight the use of natural materials throughout to provide an authentic and contemporary San Antonio experience. The modern lobby will feature a new bar and indoor/outdoor lounge seating where guests will get the opportunity to connect and recharge.

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

Two of the property’s historic buildings will be repurposed from meeting and event space into a new day spa. The third historic building will be transformed into one-of-a-kind bungalow suites. The historic and architectural significance of the bungalow exteriors and paver walkways guiding guests through the gardens will be retained as part of the renovation. The pool area will be reimagined with an outdoor bar and semi-private cabanas situated next to the new spa and amongst a natural arbor.

The property will feature nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, with additional event areas situated among the urban oasis – perfect for weddings, cocktail receptions, and business events.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization’s portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 240 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 41 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Mike Banas White Lodging 219-472-2861 mike.banas@whitelodging.com



