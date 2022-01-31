The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection, to Bring an Urban Oasis to Central Business District

White Lodging
·5 min read

Project commences after pausing due to market impacts of pandemic

The Otis Hotel San Antonio

Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio&#x002019;s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property&#x002019;s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.
Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.
Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.

The Otis Hotel San Antonio Balcony Room

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.
Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.
Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

San Antonio, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging announced today that they will restart plans to transform an existing 251-room property into The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection.

Expected to open in the first half of 2023 following a massive 15-month transformation, the project was originally announced in March 2020, yet plans were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becoming the first Autograph Collection Hotels property in San Antonio, The Otis Hotel joins a global portfolio of independent hotels hand selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

Drawing from the city’s culture, and the property’s rich history and lush landscaping, The Otis Hotel San Antonio will be the choice for easygoing luxury with restorative amenities in the Alamo City. The hotel is the second of its namesake, with The Otis Hotel Austin, Autograph Collection, opening in Austin in February 2020 next to the University of Texas.

“Starting this significant project reinforces the confidence we have in San Antonio as a destination, and the hospitality industry’s recovery,” said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging’s Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Management. “The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection is uniquely situated – offering a gateway to vibrant neighborhoods and the River Walk, and bridging downtown with Southtown.”

White Lodging and REI Real Estate Services acquired the property in August 2019 and committed to renovating the hotel. The transformation will include guest rooms, balconies, exterior, porte cochere, resort-style pool and bar, lobby, and meeting rooms. In addition, a destination spa, and new restaurant and bar featuring cross-cultural cuisine will be added.

Guests will be inspired by The Otis Hotel San Antonio’s historic influences, juxtaposed with a clean, contemporary interpretation of traditional forms and materials. The property’s 4.5-acre site is complete with lush gardens and greenery amongst three beautifully preserved 19th century bungalows.

Upon arrival, guests will immediately feel welcomed with a transformed space that brings new energy, experiences, and natural light. The lobby and public spaces highlight the use of natural materials throughout to provide an authentic and contemporary San Antonio experience. The modern lobby will feature a new bar and indoor/outdoor lounge seating where guests will get the opportunity to connect and recharge.

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard take advantage of the natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms will feature a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

Two of the property’s historic buildings will be repurposed from meeting and event space into a new day spa. The third historic building will be transformed into one-of-a-kind bungalow suites. The historic and architectural significance of the bungalow exteriors and paver walkways guiding guests through the gardens will be retained as part of the renovation. The pool area will be reimagined with an outdoor bar and semi-private cabanas situated next to the new spa and amongst a natural arbor.

The property will feature nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, with additional event areas situated among the urban oasis – perfect for weddings, cocktail receptions, and business events.

About White Lodging
White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization’s portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels
Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 240 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 41 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Mike Banas White Lodging 219-472-2861 mike.banas@whitelodging.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • AP source: Jags interviewing Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator wh

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M