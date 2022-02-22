Oti Mabuse to leave Strictly Come Dancing after seven years

Oti Mabuse won two glitterball trophies in a row in 2019 and 2020

Oti Mabuse is to leave Strictly Come Dancing after seven years as a professional dancer on the show.

The South African star won the BBC series twice, with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and with Bill Bailey in 2020.

"I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series," she said.

Oti, whose sister Motsi joined Strictly as a judge in 2019, is currently a judge on ITV's Dancing On Ice.