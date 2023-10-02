OTI Greentech Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

OTI Greentech (DUSE:NSAK) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: €2.16m (loss widened by 36% from FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

OTI Greentech Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 76% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.1% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are down 28% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for OTI Greentech that you should be aware of before investing here.

